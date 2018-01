The PERSONA 5 TV Anime Series Newest Visuals Highlight Morgana And Anne

The official website for A-1 Pictures' television anime of Atlus' Persona 5 game revealed two new visuals featuring Morgana (voiced by Ikue Ōtani) and Anne Takamaki (voiced by Nana Mizuki). The website had previously revealed visuals for the protagonist Ren Amamiya and Ryuji Sakamoto. Check out the new visuals down below!The voice cast members from the game will be returning to their same roles for the anime series. Masashi Ishihama (From the New World, Kamichu!) will be directing Persona 5 the Animation, and the game franchise's producer Katsura Hashino is credited with the original story concept. Satomi Ishikawa (Convenience Store Boy Friends) is adapting Shigenori Soejima's original game character designs for animation. Shinichi Inotsume (Persona 5 the Animation -The Day Breakers-, Hayate the Combat Butler, Sket Dance) is in charge of the series scripts. Shōji Meguro is returning from the game to compose the anime's music.What are your thoughts on the new visuals? Are you excited for an anime series of the hit game Persona 5? Let us know your thoughts in the usual place below!