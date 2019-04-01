THE PROMISED NEVERLAND Anime Series Reveals Second Full Trailer

Studio CloverWorks' upcoming horror mystery shounen anime series, The Promised Neverland , has shared its second full trailer. Here is more information on the series.

The official AniplexUS YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.20-minute trailer for the upcoming horror shonen anime series The Promised Neverland. The video has new footage from the series and helps build up the mystery aspect of the show. The video informs viewers that the following networks will be streaming the show: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu and HiDive.

The Promised Neverland will have 12 episodes in its first season. However, you should take this with a grain of salt, there is no word from official networks and the account has listed no source. The first arc of the manga is 37 chapters, which would make sense to be adapted into 12 episodes in the anime.

The voice cast is the following: Mariya Ise as Ray, Maaya Uchida as Norman and Sumire Morohoshi as Emma. Aniplex, A-1 Pictures, Fuji TV and Shueisha are producing the series. This anime series is inspired by the manga of the same name that has been publishing since August 2016 and has 11 volumes out right now. Viz Media has the North American license and publishes it.

The anime series is animated by CloverWorks, directed by Mamoru Kanbe, written by Toshiya Ono, Takahiro Obata produces the music and Amazon Video licenses it. The anime will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. The original network that broadcasted it is Fuji TV.

The manga series is written by Kaiu Shirai, illustrated by Posuka Demizu, published by Shueisha in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.


