THE QUINTESSENTIAL QUINTUPLETS Reveals New Key Visual, Staff And Cast

The Quintessentail Quintuplets is a manga series written and drawn by Negi Haruba. The series has been publishing since August 2017 and currently has 6 volumes out. Kodansha USA has the North American license and Weekly Shonen does the serialization.



This manga series inspired an anime with the same name that will be directed by Satoshi Kuwabara, Keiichiro Ochi is writing the script, Michinosuke Nakamura performs the character designs and Tezuka Productions is the studio doing the animation.



The voice cast is the following: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Futaro, Kana Hanazawa as Ichika, Ayana Taketatsu as Nino, Miku Itou as Miku, Ayane Sakura as Yotsuba and Inori Minase as Itsuki. This anime series has a release date of January 2019 and will be broadcasted on the following networks: TBS, STV and BS-TBS.



The key visual below is a group shot of the five girls laying on the ground. Attached to this picture, you will find the girls in their individual picture frame, they have the same pose but are seperated.

















