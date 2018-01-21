The RECORD OF GRANCREST WAR Anime Series Is Listed To Have 24 Episodes For First Season
The official website for the television anime series of author Ryo Mizuno and illustrator Miyuu's Record of Grancrest War light novel series began listing on Saturday that the anime will have eight home video releases, with each home video release containing three episodes. The home video releases will also be shipping once a month between May and December of this year.
The anime premiered in Japan earlier this year on January 5th. Aniplex of America is streaming the series on Crunchyroll and Hulu as it airs.
The anime premiered in Japan earlier this year on January 5th. Aniplex of America is streaming the series on Crunchyroll and Hulu as it airs.
Check out the official trailer for the Record of Grancrest War anime series right now down below!
Record Of Grancrest War Synopsis: A lone mage named Siluca and a vagrant knight named Theo make an oath as master and retainer, with hopes of bringing reform to a land riddled with war and chaos. Atlatan, a land ruled by chaos. Fearing disaster brought about by chaos, the people lived protected by “Lords;” those with the power of “Crests,” used to suppress the chaos.
However, the Lords decided to abandon the concept of protecting the people and turn against each other secretly in war, stealing each other’s Crests to gain dominion over one another. Among these people are Siluca, a lone mage who despises the Lords, and Theo, a vagrant knight who continues his journey of training to someday liberate his homeland from tyrannical rule. Enticed by Theo’s ideals, Siluca’s coercive tactics have the two forming a contract and together, the pair work to reform a war-torn land.
Unfolding around the crystal of order, “Grancrest,” the world’s greatest record of war fantasy begins!
