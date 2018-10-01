The RWBY Manga Series Is Coming Next Week From Viz Media
Viz Media announced that the RWBY will be added to their manga catalog on January 16th. RWBY, a Rooster Teeth Production, was the first online anime series to be distributed in Japan.
Viz Media and Rooster Teeth Productions have some great news for RWBY fans.
The new manga series developed by Rooster Teeth will be published of course under Viz Media and will carry a cost of $12.99. It is also noteworthy to mention that the manga will be illustrated by Shirow Miwa. The manga series can be pre-ordered through Viz Media.
RWBY will also have a digital print available on the Viz Manga App, Nook, Kobo, Kindle, iBooks, comiXology, and Google Play. RWBY was first released in English in the digital version of the Weekly Shonen Jump.
Joel Enos, Senior Editor at Rooster Teeth Production had this to say about the manga announcement, "The RWBY manga works as a prequel to the animated series,” he continued "The chapters include previously unseen backstory about Ruby, Weiss, Yang, and Blake, all enhanced by Shirow Miwa’s artwork.”
About RWBY:
In RWBY, the world of Remnant is filled with horrific monsters bent on the destruction of humanity. Fortunately, the kingdoms of the world have risen to combat these forces by training powerful Huntsmen and Huntresses at academies around the planet. Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna and Yang Xiao Long are four such Huntresses in training.
