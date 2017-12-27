THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS Anime Gets A New Season 2 Poster
Let the hype begin! The Seven Deadly Sins anime is set to return for its second season in just a couple of weeks. The series creators are pumping up fans with a brand new poster.
A Season 2 poster has hit for The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments. Take a peak after the jump and let us know what you think!
The poster, which is seen below was first released on Twitter for fans to oogle at. The poster of course, features fan favorite Meliodas whom is holding a knife, but the other character will only be recognized by manga readers. The dark haired man is seen flying due to some wings. The two, obviously, are best of friends.
Without giving everything away, the boys name is Zeldris, and he plays an important part to the story. Zeldris is a warrior from the Demon clan who will oppose the Meliodas and the Seven Deadly Sins. The boy is also a member of the Demon King's "Ten Commandments" and one of its strongest members.
Fans wanting more to the story can pick up the manga and dive straight into the story itself or they can wait for season 2 titled The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments.
The series first appeared in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine since Octgober 2012. Its run has 246 chapters and has been compiled into 28 Volumes. The popular series has a tremendous following with over 10 million copies sold. The first season and the short four episode TV special The Seven Deadly Sins: Signs of Holy War can been seen only on Netflix.
What do you think of the new poster? Sound off in the comments section and let us know what you think!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]