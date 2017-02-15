The SEVEN DEADLY SINS Home Video Rights Acquired By FUNimation
FUNimation made series of announcements late on Valentines Day. They first teased a future Gosick project and now they've announced they've acquired the home video rights to the Seven Deadly Sins anime. With those rights we can expect a dubbed version of the series sometimes this year. The anime was first released back in 2014 and ended with 24 episodes and a special four episode anime entitle Seven Deadly Sins: Signs of Holy War that aired last August.
Check out all the details about FUNimation's latest home video acquisition Seven Deadly Sins and let us know what you think about the announcement after the jump!
Netflix aired the series as an "Netflix Original Series' in both Japanese and English laste year and they currently have the streaming rights as a second season appears to be on the horizon.
About Seven Deadly Sins:
When Holy Knights arrest her father and sisters, Princess Elizabeth seeks out a group of legendary warriors known as the Seven Deadly Sins. Once revered, the Sins betrayed the kingdom and became fearsome fugitives that no man is willing to face—a far cry from the heroes this princess needs. Finding the Sins is no easy task, and Elizabeth's journey takes her to a small tavern where she collapses in front of a short, unassuming man and his talking pig. Helpful, albeit perverted, the barkeep reveals that he's actually Meliodas, the Dragon Sin of Wrath—captain of the Seven Deadly Sins! Agreeing to help her, the two travel the countryside in search of his companions. But their journey pits them against dangerous creatures and the treacherous, power-hungry Holy Knights who plan on eliminating the Sins for good.
