THE SEVEN HEAVENLY VIRTUES Anime Gets 10 Episodes And 2 Blu-ray/DVD Bonus Episodes NSFW

NSFW

The Seven Heavenly Virtues Synopsis: Heaven has been thrown into chaos, and in the ashes, seven voluptuous angels known as the Seven Heavenly Virtues, are sent to Earth to search for a candidate who can become the “true messiah”. As these beauties from the sky try to race against time, they realize how far the Seven Mortal Sins have spread their plague. Their search is just beginning… Will the lucky candidate be able to handle these salacious angels?

Earlier today the official website of Hobby Japan's ecchi comedy anime(Nanatsu no Bitoku) multimedia project revealed the details for the anime's Blu-ray Disc and DVD release. The website lists the anime with 10 television episodes, and the home video release will add two bonus episodes. The home video release will also have uncensored versions of the television episodes.The anime will premiere this Friday on AT-X at 24:25 (effectively 12:45 a.m. on Saturday). Hobby Japan's YouTube channel will also stream the series starting on January 29. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the anime, and will stream the series "on select digital outlets" starting this month, and the company has made plans to release the series on home video.The misadventures of Hobby Japan's heavenly and diabolical beings continues in the new spin off anime series, Check out the verytrailer down below.What are your thoughts on the home release of the series? Are you excited for it? Is it a little too much for you? Put your thoughts down in the comments below and as always, stay tuned for more anime news!