THE SEVEN HEAVENLY VIRTUES Very NSFW Trailer Has Landed
The misadventures of Hobby Japan's heavenly and diabolical beings continues in the new spin off anime series The Seven Heavenly Virtues. The short form ecchi comedy anime featuring angels that represent the best impulses of human nature, now has it's first promotional trailer to give fans a taste of what is in store. Check out the very NSFW trailer down below.
The Seven Heavenly Virtues is directed by Shinji Ishihara and features animation by Bridge. The series will broadcast on AT-X on Fridays during the 24:25 time slot (actually 12:25 AM JST on Saturday mornings) beginning on January 26, 2018. The series has also been licensed for distribution by Sentai Filmworks. Check out both of the poster visuals down below and read up on the description of the series.
The Seven Heavenly Virtues Synopsis: Heaven has been thrown into chaos, and in the ashes, seven voluptuous angels known as the Seven Heavenly Virtues, are sent to Earth to search for a candidate who can become the “true messiah”. As these beauties from the sky try to race against time, they realize how far the Seven Mortal Sins have spread their plague. Their search is just beginning… Will the lucky candidate be able to handle these salacious angels?
What are your thoughts on the new trailer? Is it a little too much? Are you familiar with the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and as always, stay tuned for more news!
