The SLAYERS Novels Get A New Installment After A Long 18 Years

A Fantasia Bunko livestream presentation revealed on Thursday that the newest Slayer book will be arriving later this year. Hit the jump to read on!

Yesterday during a livesteam presentation on Fantasia Bunko, it was revealed that the "the newest Slayers book is moving forward this year." The new work, which is the the first new installment for writer Hajime Kanzaka and illustrator Rui Araizumi's series in nearly 18 years, this new installment will be a sequel to the novel series' 15th volume.



This year's March issue of Fujimi Shobo's Dragon Age magazine will be publishing a pre-publication of a new Slayers work on Saturday.



Fujimi Shobo's Fantasia Bunko label published the first volume of writer Slayers novel back in 1990, and the 15th novel, Slayers 15: Demon Slayers!, in May 2000. Tokyopop published eight of the novels in English.



