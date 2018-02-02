The STAR WING PARADOX Project Has Revealed An 8 vs 8 Arcade Game And In-Game Screenshots
Earlier today the official website for Sunrise's Starwing Paradox project revealed that the project will include an arcade game by Square Enix, slated for release in the fall of 2018! The game is described as a "high-speed mecha combat game." Sunrise will handle the animation in the game.
Up to 16 players can fight each other in two teams of up to eight players each. The game's cabinet (as seen below) is made to look like a cockpit. Players will be able to feel movement matched to the game from the cabinet.
The game will be available for exhibition and testing at the JAEPO 2018 event at the Makuhari Messe event hall in Chiba on February 9-11. The site will reveal additional information on Saturday. Check out some of the screenshots of the game down below!
The story takes place on the planet Meguriboshi, a planet "very, very, very far away" from Earth, where the light from Earth doesn't even reach. The planet is split between two kingdoms: "Kō Country A Slegga" and "Va Led Sei Kingdom." Meguriboshi produces a type of living-energy called "Hoshinochi" (lit. Star Blood), and is the reason for the two kingdoms' eternal and ongoing strife. The stars of the battlefield are the "Ae Rial," gigantic weapons developed by the multinational corporation Kizana.
The Ae Rial are equipped with a "Rearide System" that allows them to transmit personalized information between planets. When an "AZ-One" special knight and an alien who has excellent flying skills are paired, only then can the true power of the Ae Rial be unleashed. And another planet with type of sentient life who have a superior aptitude has been discovered. The name of that planet is: Earth.
