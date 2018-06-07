The Summer Anime Season Just Started But Crunchyroll Has Already Announced 4 New Fall Shows

If this break-neck pace continues, this year's Anime Expo just might go down as the biggest AX of all-time. There are still a few shows yet to premiere but the Summer 2018 anime season officially kicked off last weekend. However, it seems that Crunchyroll wanted to turn eyes toward the upcoming Fall 2018 anime season, which kicks off in October.



At CR's AX panel, they announced 4 new shows that would be premiering next season. One of them is a very interesting, adaptation of a French manga series by Tony Valente. The series sounds like a perfect replacement for the recently ended Fairy Tail TV anime from Studio Bridge.



RErideD: Derrida, who leaps through time Famed anime creator and character designer Yoshitoshi ABe returns for this original project that will be directed by Takuya Satō and written by Kenji Konuta at Studio Geek Toys. It's definitely an interesting premise that has a Terminator-esque vibe to it but ABe projects are typically more of the avante garde, intellectual variety rather than a summer blockbuster.





Synopsis :

The year is 2050. Young engineer Derrida Yvan became famous thanks to his contribution with the development of "Autonomous Machine DZ" at Rebuild, the manufacturing company founded by his father.



One day, Derrida and his colleague Nathan find a serious flaw in the "DZ's" and try to warn their boss but are ignored. Although aware of the danger, they reluctantly decide to put off taking any measures and go to Nathan's daughter Mage's birthday party.



The next day, after spending a peaceful time, Derrida and Nathan are suddenly attacked by unknown forces. At the end of the escape, Derrida falls into a cold sleep machine and 10 years later, he wakes up to a devastated world in the middle of a war. Being attacked by a group of out of control "DZ's," Derrida almost gives up but he recalls Nathan's last words. "Take care of Mage." Despite the harsh fate that has fallen upon him, Derrida sets off to seek Mage.

Double Decker! Doug & Kirill

There's no official footage on the Tiger & Bunny spinoff yet, besides an announcement teaser. In fact, no one even seems sure that this is an actual Tiger & Bunny spinoff as the project first started out as a continuation of the series before the first teaser trailer revealed two, new stars. The first two episodes of the series are slated to premiere at the Sunrise Festival Kouen 2018 event on September 2.



Synopsis :

There's not a lot of official information released on the project just yet.



That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime If there's a new anime season, that means there'll be at least one new isekai title. However, this light novel series written by Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah is a fan-favorite so anticipation for the anime adaptation from Studio 8-bit is fairly high. To boot, it's previously been confirmed that the series is 2-cour or 26 episodes.



Synopsis :

After being killed by a passing robber, a normal 37-year-old guy finds himself reincarnated in another world as a blind slime with unique abilities. He takes up a new name and calls himself "Rimuru Tempest," which he thought of after meeting his new friend, "catastrophe-level" Storm Dragon Verudora. There, he begins his new slime-like life in another world with his increasing number of minions by his side.

