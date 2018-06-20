The YU YU HAKUSHO 25th Anniversary Blu-ray Cover Has Been Released

Yu Yu Hakusho is one of the most popular animes out there and is in many "must-see" anime lists. The series is close to being 25 years old, they will bring out the Blu-ray in order to celebrate.

The anime will release a collection of blu-rays to celebrate its 25 years. This first photo is showcasing art from the "Spirit Detective" arc, it features demons and Yukina on the cover.



There will be 4 parts in total, this first one will release on July 27, the next cover will showcase the "Dark Tournament" arc releasing on August 28 and the last third one will feature the "Chapter Black" arc releasing on September 26.



An OVA featuring two stories will be coming out with the fourth part of the Blu-ray. The first story is "Two Shots" and the other one is "All or Nothing".



Here is a quick synopsis if you haven't heard of Yu Yu Hakusho:



The series tells the story of Yusuke Urameshi, a teenage delinquent who is struck and killed by a car while attempting to save a child's life. After a number of tests presented to him by Koenma, the son of the ruler of the afterlife Underworld, Yusuke is revived and appointed the title of "Underworld Detective", with which he must investigate various cases involving demons and apparitions in the human world.



