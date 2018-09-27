This Extended Trailer For STAR WARS RESISTANCE Features Multiple Characters From The Film Saga

The anime-inspired animated series Star Wars Resistance will be debuting on Disney XD next week. In promotion of the premiere, Lucasfilm recently dropped a new trailer. Hit the jump to check it out...

Star Wars Resistance will be premiering in one week and, in promotion of that, a new extended-trailer was recently released. It features a ton of new footage including X-wing dogfights, character antics, and even some fan-favourite characters from the film saga.

The trailer features multiple characters from the sequel trilogy of the film saga. Poe Dameron has featured in a ton of marketing material for the show, however, this is our first look at Captain Phasma and General Leia. While both Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie will be reprising their roles, unfortunately Carrie Fisher passed away back in 2016. Voice-actress Rachel Butera will be the voice behind the popular princess.

Watch the extended trailer below:

The series sees Resistance fighter Poe Dameron task young pilot Kazuda (Kaz) Xiono with spying on the First Order. At the time, little was known about the secretive organization and its strength. In order to fulfill his mission, Kaz travels to the space station Colossus, which is being used by many ships as a port to refuel and do repairs. However, there are also dangerous races taking place there. After Kaz bragged with his piloting skills at his arrival there, he is soon drawn into one of the races.



What do you think of the extended trailer? Are you looking forward to Star Wars Resistance?

Star Wars Resistance premieres on Disney XD on October 7th at 10pm PT/ET.