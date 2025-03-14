TO BE HERO X Confirms April Premiere Date, New Video And Visual Art Land

The upcoming and anticipated superhero anime To Be Hero X has officially set its Japanese premiere date for April 6th, 2025. Alongside the announcement, a stunning new key visual showcases the series' 10 heroes in vibrant and flashy colors, while featuring the number one ranked hero X in the center of it:



Following its Japanese broadcast, To Be Hero X will be distributed globally on multiple streaming platforms:

Netflix & Prime Video – Starting April 7

Other platforms – Beginning April 9

The official accounts have also released a new "character story video" focusing on Ahu, the eighth-ranked hero. The video previews his relentless fighting spirit and features his episode theme song "SPARX", composed by KOHTA YAMAMOTO (Attack on Titan Final Season). They are releasing these videos on a daily cadence featuring a new hero and their theme song each time. Check out the video below:

To Be Hero X boasts an impressive lineup of many voice actors, including:

Nice – Natsuki Hanae

E-Soul – Nobunaga Shimazaki

Ahu – Koichi Yamadera

Lucky Cyan – Inori Minase

Loli – Ayane Sakura

Little Johnny – Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Ghostblade – Yuichi Nakamura

Dragon Boy – Koki Uchiyama

Queen – Kana Hanazawa

X – Mamoru Miyano



The anime is produced by BeDream and directed by Li Haolin (Link Click), featuring an incredible musical lineup that includes:

Hiroyuki Sawano (Attack on Titan, Promare)

KOHTA YAMAMOTO (86 Eighty-Six, Attack on Titan Final Season)

Hidefumi Kenmochi (ID: INVADED)

DAIKI (AWSM.)

Shuhei Mutsuki

Hideyuki Fukasawa

Misaki Umase

Ryuichi Takada (MONACA)

To Be Hero X Is described on the main site for the anime as:

In a world of brilliant heroes, it's the trust of their fans that makes them into superheroes. If the people believe that a man can fly, he will fly. If a hero loses the people's trust, he loses his special abilities. Trust Value is collected and quantified and used to determine a hero's ranking.

Every two years, a tournament is held to choose the top heroes. Their performance in the tournament determines their new Trust Values and their rankings. The absolute hero with the highest ranking... His name is X.

With a global release, a stacked cast, and powerhouse music production, To Be Hero X is working its way to be one of the top super hero centered anime. As the character video series continues unveiling more heroes, there will be more excitement for its April 6th premiere.

What are your thoughts on the new visual and character trailer? Are you going to be catching this anime when it premieres? Let us know your thoughts and comments down below! As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime news!