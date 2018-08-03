TOKYO GHOUL:RE New Visual Poster Shows The Quinx Squad
Earlier today the official website for the anime adaptation of Sui Ishida's Tokyo Ghoul:re manga revealed a new poster visual with the Quinx squad on it. The text on the visual reads, "Quinx Squad, deploy." Check out the poster below:
The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on April 3 starting at 11:00 p.m. before airing later that evening on Sun TV, TV Aichi, TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting, and BS11.
Odahiro Watanabe (Soul Buster, assistant director on Super Lovers 2, Valkyrie Drive: Mermaid) is replacing Shuhei Morita as director for the anime at Pierrot. Pierrot+ is credited for animation production assistance. Chūji Mikasano is returning from the first two Tokyo Ghoul anime to provide series composition and write the scripts. Atsuko Nakajima (Ranma ½, You're Under Arrest, Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto) is replacing Kazuhiro Miwa as character designer. Three-member band Cö shu Nie will perform the opening theme song "asphyxia." Rock band Ziyoou-vachi will perform the ending theme song "Half."
