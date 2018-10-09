TOKYO GHOUL:RE SEASON 2 Promo Released, TK Returning for OP & Series Starts Airing October 9th

The final chapter of Tokyo Ghoul:re got a video promo released on September 10th by Studio Pierrot (Naruto, Bleach, Black Clover). In the promo, it showcases new footage of the season with “protagonist” Ken Kaneki reflecting over his life to prepare fans for the conclusion of the 2014 anime series. The promo also revealed that TK would return with a new opening song for the series, TK’s “Unravel” was the series’ first OP and is well-known among in the anime community. The new song is called "Katharsis".



Tokyo Ghoul first released as a light novel from 2011 to 2014 with an anime made by Studio Pierrot premiering in 2014. The sequel manga, Tokyo Ghoul:re, ended in July 2018 with its first season releasing on April 2018. Tokyo Ghoul:re follows up after two years where the original ended with an amnesia inflicted Ken Kaneki working with the CCG as Haise Sasaki. He leads a special squad of Quinque, humans with ghoul powers, to fight against the ghouls that terrorize Tokyo.



Tokyo Ghoul:re will return October 9th on Funimation with subs and dubs.

