Toonami Adds BLEACH: THOUSAND-YEAR BLOOD War And BLUE EXORCIST: KYOTO SAGA To It's Lineup

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga join Toonami's lineup on May 17th, bringing epic action and fan-favorite story arcs to Adult Swim’s late-night anime block.

News
By GBest - Apr 26, 2025 06:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Shonen
Source: Toonami Facebook

Adult Swim's Toonami programming block has announced exciting additions to its anime lineup. Starting May 17 (effectively May 18, given the late-night schedule), Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga will join the broadcast slate. This marks a major refresh for Toonami viewers eager for top-tier action anime.

Here’s the updated Toonami schedule for May 17 (all times EDT):

  • 12:00 a.m. – Lazarus

  • 12:30 a.m. – Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

  • 1:00 a.m. – Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga

  • 1:30 a.m. – One Piece

  • 2:00 a.m. – One Piece (continued)

  • 2:30 a.m. – Naruto

  • 3:00 a.m. – Sailor Moon

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War originally premiered in October 2022, concluding its first cours (a quarterly season) in December of that year with a one-hour special combining its 12th and 13th episodes. In the U.S., Viz Media streams the anime on Hulu, while international audiences can catch it on Disney+ and Ani-One Asia in select territories. The second cours debuted in July 2023, followed by Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict airing on TV Tokyo starting October 5, 2023, with its finale broadcast as another one-hour special in December.

The story adapts the climactic Thousand-Year Blood War arc from Tite Kubo's original manga, covering volumes 55 through 74. Fans can look forward to Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity, which will serve as the fourth and final part of the anime adaptation.

Meanwhile, Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga is a beloved continuation of the Blue Exorcist series. The original anime aired in 2011, followed by an OAV (Kuro Runs Away From Home) and a theatrical movie in 2012. Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga specifically adapts the "Kyoto Impure King Arc" from the manga, premiering in Japan in January 2017 and running for 12 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll and Daisuki at the time.

More recently, the franchise has seen a revival with Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga, which premiered in January 2024. Crunchyroll streams the newest entries, including the two cours of the Beyond the Snow Saga and The Blue Night Saga.

Toonami’s move to bring Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga to its block gives longtime fans and newcomers alike another great reason to stay up late and tune in for some great anime.

What are your thoughts on the announcement? Will you be watching any of the shows on the Toonami schedule? Let us know your answers in the comments below!

As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime news!

View Recorder