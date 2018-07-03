USHIO & TORA Manga Creator Has An Important Announcement In The Next Weekly Shonen Sunday Issue
Ushio & Tora is a modern fantasy manga series from Kazuhiro Fujita. The series ran from 1990 - 1996 in Weekly Shōnen Sunday. Three separate OVA's from Studio Pastel told the manga's story in the early '90s before a new, modern anime adaptation was produced by Studio MAPPA in the Summer 2015 anime season. The series was praised for its old-school shonen anime aesthetic and story.
When a manga has an important announcement it usually means one of two things - a new anime is on the way or the series is ending. In Ushiro & Tora's case, the manga is already over...
Now, the official Weekly Shonen Sunday website is teasing that a new announcement for the series will be revealed in the magazine's March 14th issue. While Fujita does currently have a new ongoing series in the magazine, Sou-Bou-Tei Kowasubeshi (Souboutei Must Be Destroyed) fans are convinced that the series isn't popular enough for an anime adaptation. It's also not close to ending. Speculation is currently focused on Ushio & Tora and specifically whether the manga is restarting or if a new anime season is in the works.
Ushio Aotsuki is a stubborn middle school student and son of an eccentric temple priest who goes about life without care for his father's claims regarding otherworldly monsters known as youkai. However, as he is tending to the temple while his father is away on work, his chores lead him to a shocking discovery: in the basement he finds a menacing youkai impaled by the fabled Beast Spear.
The beast in question is Tora, infamous for his destructive power, who tries to coerce Ushio into releasing him from his five hundred year seal. Ushio puts no trust in his words and refuses to set him free. But when a sudden youkai outbreak puts his friends and home in danger, he is left with no choice but to rely on Tora, his only insurance being the ancient spear if he gets out of hand.
Ushio and Tora's meeting is only the beginning of the unlikely duo's journey into the depths of the spiritual realm. With the legendary Beast Spear in his hands, Ushio will find out just how real and threatening the world of the supernatural can be.
