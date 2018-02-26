UVERworld And Miwa Will Be Performing The Themes For MY HERO ACADEMIA Season Three

In this weeks issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed the new theme song artists for the upcoming third season of the My Hero Academia anime series.

Earlier today in this weeks issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the new theme song artists for the upcoming third season of the My Hero Academia anime series have been revealed! UVERworld (Blue Exorcist, The Heroic Legend of Arslan) will perform the new opening theme song and miwa (Flying Witch, Silver Spoon) will perform the new ending theme song.



The new season will premiere on April 7th, and will remain in the same timeslot of 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays that the second season held on YTV, NTV, and 27 other network affiliates. Funimation will also be streaming the series.



The third season will feature the same staff, including director Kenji Nagasaki at BONES, scriptwriter Yousuke Kuroda, character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi (with assistance by Hitomi Odashima), and composer Yuuki Hayashi. The new season will cover the forest school trip arc from Kōhei Horikoshi's original manga.



There is also an upcoming anime film, titled My Hero Academia THE MOVIE, will premiere this summer. The movie will show the previously unrevealed past of a certain character, and will also feature the characters of Class A.



What are your thoughts on the news? Are you excited for the third season of My Hero Academia to be arriving soon? Which character is your favorite in the show? Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments down below!

