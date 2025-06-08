VIZ Media Announces JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: PURPLE HAZE FEEDBACK English Release Coming Next Year

Revealing its upcoming slate of English translated manga and novels, VIZ Media announced that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Purple Haze Feedback is getting an English release next year.

The official English publication is being retitled JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Purple Smoke Distortion and is slated to release in Spring 2026.

Originally released in Japan in 2011, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Purple Haze Feedback is an officially licensed light novel set in the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure universe, and a sequel to Part 5: Golden Wind. The story focuses on Pannacotta Fugo, picking up after the events of the ending, where Giorno Giovanna has become the new head of Passione. Fugo is sent on a redemptive journey by Fugo, tasked with eliminating the rogue Sezione Droghe.

Announcement: What happened to Pannacotta Fugo after the events of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 5–Golden Wind? Find out in this novel! JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Purple Smoke Distortion, written by Kohei Kadono, with original concept and illustrations by Hirohiko Araki, releases in Spring 2026.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Purple Haze Feedback was written by Kohei Kadona, author of the Boogiepop series. It features illustrations by JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure creator Hirohiko Araki.

VIZ Media only announced a Spring 2026 release window for the novel, but did not provide specifics such as pre-order details or an exact date.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is a long-running Japanese manga and anime series created by Hirohiko Araki that first began in 1987. The series is constructed into multiple story arcs, each referred to as a "Part" with its own protagonist, unique setting, and theme. The series is currently on Part 9, titled The JOJOLands, which began in February 2023 and is still ongoing.

VIZ Media is the official North American publisher for the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure manga The publisher just released the English-language version of Part 7 - Steel Ball Run.

Speaking of Part 7, Warner Bros. Japan recently announced an anime adaptation for Jojo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run. The upcoming season is currently in production at David Production, the same studio behind the anime adaptations of the first six parts of the manga. No release date has been announced yet.

Next month also marks the opening of the world's first official store for the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise. Opening on July 24, 2025, THE★JOJO WORLD is an experience-oriented store that brings the beloved franchise to life with immersive set pieces, interactive experiences, and themed attractions and mini-games.