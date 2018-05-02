VOLTRON Director Steve Ahn Launches New Kickstarter Campaign For A New Anime Project
Last week Voltron Director Steve Ahn launched a Kickstarter campaign on Thursday for a new animation project titled Blossom Detective Holmes: Selfie With a Strange Intruder. The project will also be Featuring Former Ghibli Artist Shiho Sato. The project already has a finished first episode, and the campaign aims to raise US$60,000 to fund a second episode, with further episodes as stretch goals. Other stretch goals include an English dub, animated opening and ending sequences, and a theme song by a K-Pop artist. The campaign will run until March 3. Check out the first episode right now down below!
Here is the official poster visual for the new anime series:
Character designer Christie Tseng and background designer William Niu reunited with Ahn from Voltron: Legendary Defender and The Legend of Korra for this new project. Former Studio Ghibli background artist Shiho Sato (The Wind Rises, The Tale of the Princess Kaguya, When Marnie Was There) is the project's color script artist, while background artist Mi Yeon Kim (Children Who Chase Lost Voices, Mazinger Edition Z: The Impact!) is the project's art director. The production plans to release all funded episodes in summer 2019.
What are your thoughts on the first episode? Have you joined as a backer for the kickstarter? Are you a fan of the series already? Let us know what your thoughts are in the usual place down below! And as always, stay tuned for more news!
