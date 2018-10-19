WE NEVER LEARN Anime Series Shares New Character Visuals
Bokutachi wa Benkyou ga Dekinai or We Never Learn is a manga series that has inspired an anime adaptation. The anime has shared a key visual focusing on the characters' design, facial reactions and descriptions. This promotional image is used as an official presentation for its characters and how they will look in the show.
Studios Silver and Arvo Animation's upcoming comedy harem school shonen anime series, We Never Learn, has shared a new character key visual. Here is more information on the series.
Yoshiaki Iwasaki is directing the anime, Taishi Tsutsui is the original creator, Gou Zappa is under series composition and Masakatsu Sasaki performs the character designs. The main characters are: Fumino Furuhashi, Rizu Ogata, Uruka Takemoto and Nariyuki Yuiga. There is no information on the opening or ending theme.
Aniplex and Shueisha are producing the series while Silver and Arvo Animation are the studios animating the project. There is no official release date yet. The manga series of the same name ahs been publishing since February and has 83 chapters out right now.
His late father always said that a useless man should strive to be useful, so to that end, third-year high school student Nariyuki Yuiga dedicated himself to becoming a high-achieving student in his school, despite his history of poor grades. In order to give his destitute family a better life, his ultimate goal is to obtain the special VIP nomination, a prestigious scholarship covering all future university tuition fees. Although Nariyuki could feasibly be a shoe-in for the nomination, he is constantly overshadowed by classmates Rizu Ogata and Fumino Furuhashi in mathematics and literature, respectively.
To his delight, Nariyuki receives the nomination, but there's a catch: he has to tutor his two star classmates, who are each hopelessly mediocre at the other’s subject of expertise! To make matters worse, the subjects they are horrible at are the same subjects they want to pursue for their future. As the time to submit university applications draws nearer, Nariyuki must find an effective tutoring method for the girls before it’s too late.
