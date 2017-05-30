Weekly Shonen Jump Confirms HUNTER X HUNTER MANGA To Resume This June

ABOUT HUNTER X HUNTER

Another one of manga creator Yoshihiro Togashi's well-documented Hunter x Hunter hiatuses is coming to a close. Weekly Shonen Jump has confirmed that the manga will resume in the magazine's next issue, which goes on sale June 26. Rumors of the manga's return first surfaced roughly 3 weeks ago, when a new volume listing surfaced on a Japanese retail site. The prevailing theory was the the release of the 34th volume would leave too few chapters available to be assembled for a 35th volume. The obvious logic within the fan community was that Jump would put extra pressure on Togashi to produce new material as they make the most profit from volumes and not the individual chapters published in Jump .After initially giving a vague response to the rumor just two weeks ago, Jump has now reversed course and admitted that everyone's assumption was indeed correct.Currently, there have been two anime adaptations, three OVAs and three anime film adaptations.Fans have become so frustrated by the hiatuses that they've charted the number of such occurrence s and have even begun to place wagers on whether Togashi will finish the story before his death.On April 16, the second anime adaptation began airing on Cartoon Network's Toonami programming block at 1:00 AM EST, introducing many Western anime fans to the series for the first time. You almost feel pity for them, knowing that they have no idea just how long they're going to have to wait for the story to conclude.SERIES SYNOPSIS:

Gon might be a country boy, but he has high aspirations. Despite his Aunt Mito's protests, Gon decides to follow in his father's footsteps and become a legendary Hunter. The Hunter hopefuls begin their journey by storm-tossed ship, where Gon meets Leorio and Kurapika, the only other applicants who aren't devastated by bouts of seasickness.



Having survived the terrors of the high seas, Gon and his companions now have to prove their worth in a variety of tests in order to find the elusive Exam Hall. And once they get there, will they ever leave alive...?