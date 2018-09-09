YAGATE KIMI NI NARU Anime Gets New Image And Release Date

The website for the anime adaptation of Yagate manga Kimi ni Naru was updated with a new image starring the two leading girls in the story and with the release date on Japanese television.



The anime will debut at AT-X, Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi, TVQ Kyushu and BS11 starting on October 5th. At the moment it is unknown if this anime series can be followed in simulcast by any video platform on demand outside of Japan.



The anime is animated by the studio TROYCA, responsible for titles such as Aldnoah.Zero and Re: Creators, among others. Makoto Katō (Sakurako-san no Ashimoto or wa Shitai ga Umatteiru) is the person chosen to direct this anime, while Jukki Hanada is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts of this anime.



It is also confirmed that the character designs are carried out by Hiroaki Gohda (Amagami SS, Koi to Senkyo to Chocolate).



Nio Nakatani writes and illustrates Yagate Kimi ni Naru (Bloom Into You), a shôjo ai that is published in the Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine of Kadokawa since 2015. The work counts with 5 compilation volumes, the last one has been on sale since January 2018.













Yuu has always loved shoujo manga and awaits the day she gets a love confession that sends her heart aflutter with bubbles and blushes, and yet when a junior high classmate confesses his feelings to her...she feels nothing. Disappointed and confused, Yuu enters high school still unsure how to respond. That's when Yuu sees the beautiful student council president Nanami turn down a suitor with such maturity that she's inspired to ask her for help. But when the next person to confess to Yuu is Nanami herself. Has her shoujo romance finally begun?