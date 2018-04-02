YOU DON'T KNOW GUNMA YET TV Anime Adaptation In Development At Asahi Production
An anime adaptation of Hiroto Ida's Omae wa Mada Gunma o Shiranai (You don't know GUNMA yet.) is in development at Asahi Production (Blue Drop, Pan de Peace!). The anime will premiere this April as part of the Spring 2018 anime season.
The anime is based on a comedy manga that sees a high school student move from Chiba to Gunma and struggles to cope with the Prefecture's many cultural differences.
Mankyū directs and also handles scripting duties. Tomonori Kogawa is in charge of character designs.
The web manga launches in October 2013 and recently had its 8th volume published.
A live-action 4-episode TV miniseries was released in Japan last March.
Nori Kamitsuki (Shotaro Mamiya) is a high school student. He transferred to a school in Gunma Prefecture. There, he learns of various culture in Gunma from a student who loves his hometown. He is really surprised by the cultural difference. At school, Nori Kamitsuki falls in love with Kyo Shinooka. Unfortunately, she loves her hometown and says she will only date a guy from Gunma. Making things worse, Nori Kamitsuki gets involved at a fight against Tochigi Prefecture and Ibaraki Prefecture which are Gunma’s rivals.
