First Look At The POWER RANGERS 25th Anniversary Episode Revealed
August marks 25 years of Power Rangers in the United States and to celebrate, Nickelodeon is airing a special primetime episode of Super Ninja Steel Rangers. The episode will air on August 28 at 8 PM, the same date that Mighty Morphin Power Rangers premiered 25 years ago on Fox Kids.
The first look at the special 25th Anniversary episode of Super Ninja Steel Rangers has revealed some familiar Rangers suiting up once more. You just knew Jason David Frank wasn't going to miss this one.
Below, you can check out an official still of 3 of the returning legendary rangers, including Tommy Oliver (Jason David Frank), Kat Hillard (Catherine Sutherland) and Wes Collins (Jason Faunt). In the image, it looks as Tommy has the Green Ranger morpher, Kat has a Pink Turbo Ranger morpher and Wes obviously has a Time Force ranger morpher.
More legendary rangers from past seasons are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.
Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel is returning from midseason hiatus on August 25 at Noon.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]