Netflix Announces April Release Date For DEVIL MAY CRY Anime Series

Netflix's anime adaptation of Devil May Cry, the popular video game franchise from Capcom, will premiere on April 3rd. The streaming announced the release date for the anime series while sharing the show's opening credit.

"Demon hunting goes best with Rollin’," Netflix wrote, a nod to the opening theme song, "Rollin'" by Limp Bizkit. The choice of song was met with mixed reception, although anyone familiar with the Devil May Cry video game series should appreciate the decision. The Devil May Cry games are heavily influenced by metal and while many may not want to admit it, Limp Bizkit is technically a nu metal band.

In any case, I personally feel that the song fits perfectly with the show. Both are products of the early 2000s, and the bass-thumping track seems to go well with the imagery of pizza, weapons, and demon lords.

Netflix's Devil May Cry series is based on the Capcom's action-adventure video game series of the same name. The games follow an orphaned demon hunter named Dante who makes it his life's mission to avenge his mother's death by killing all demons. As previously announced, Johnny Yong Bosch will voice Dante in the anime.

Bosch is best known for his role as Adam Park, the second on-screen Black Power Ranger, in Power Rangers. He has also voiced some pretty prominent roles in other animated series, including L.L. in Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture, Ichigo Kurosaki in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Sabo in One Piece, and Giyu Tomioka in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Netflix lined up some incredible talent to work on the Devil May Cry series. Adi Shankar created the series while also serving as showrunner and executive producer. Shankar previously developed Castlevania, an adult animated series based on Konami's video game franchise of the same name. He also created the Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix animated series which was inspired by the 2013 Ubisoft video game Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon.

“Rest assured, we are working very hard because we love the franchise and because we want to deliver something great,” Shankar said back in September. “Our goal wasn’t just to pump out another animated show. My goal is to make one of the best shows on the Netflix platform — period.”

Sinister forces are at play at the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon hunter for hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck.

Devil May Cry is produced by Studio Mir, the South Korean animation studio that previously worked on The Legend of Korra and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. The series will premiere on Netflix on April 3rd.