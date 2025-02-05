OSHI NO KO Season 3 Releasing In 2026; New Promo Image And Video Revealed

Season 3 of the critically acclaimed anime series Oshi no Ko will premiere sometime in 2026. The announcement was made on the anime show's official social media channels and shared alongside a new teaser visual and promo video.

An adaptation of the award-winning seinen manga written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, Oshi No Ko peels back the curtain and reveals the dark underbelly of the entertainment industry. The series follows Dr. Gorou, who is reborn as the son of the young starlet Ai Hoshino after her delusional stalker murders him.

The series is produced by Doga Kobo with Sentai Filmworks licensing it in North America, where it is available to stream on Hidive with an English dub. The official synopsis for the show reads:

When pregnant young starlet Ai Hoshino appears at Dr. Gorou Amemiya’s clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver her child so Ai can make a scandal-free return to the stage. But on the eve of her delivery, Gorou is slain at the hands of Ai’s deluded stalker — and is subsequently reborn as Ai’s child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The glitz and glamor of showbiz hide the dark underbelly of the entertainment industry. Can he help his new mother rise to the top of the charts?

Season 2 of the anime adapts the 2.5D Stage Play Arc, which spans the fifth, sixth, and early parts of the seventh volume of the manga. This focuses largely on the stage play adaptation of Tokyo Blade, a popular manga within the universe created by Abiko Samejima. It covers mostly the preparation and rehearsals of the play, as well as the show's opening night. The season 2 description reads:

Aqua’s desire for revenge takes center stage as he navigates the dark underbelly of the entertainment world alongside his twin sister, Ruby. While Ruby follows in their slain mother’s footsteps to become an idol, Aqua joins a famous theater troupe in hopes of uncovering clues to the identity of his father — the man who arranged their mother’s untimely death, and the man who may be connected to the same troupe Aqua hopes to infiltrate.

The Season 3 teaser visual highlights Ruby front-and-center and is accompanied by a commemorative video titled "Ruby's side," which seems to indicate that the upcoming season will focus on Ruby.

The Oshi no Ko manga officially ended in November 2024 with over 20 million copies in circulation. The anime adaptation shattered Hidive records upon release, becoming the No. 1 series launch in both total streams and new subscribers (first streams) during the first seven days for the streamer.