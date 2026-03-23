Bandai Namco Reveals Huge 2027 DLC For DIGIMON STORY TIME STRANGER And New Game DIGIMON UP

Bandai Namco Entertainment used the DIGIMON CON 2026 livestream on Sunday to deliver exciting news for Digimon fans. The company confirmed a major DLC expansion for Digimon Story Time Stranger arriving in 2027 and revealed an all-new mobile game called Digimon UP set to launch later this year. The announcements highlight the franchise's continued growth across platforms while staying true to its roots of adventure, friendship, and Digivolution.

The DLC for Digimon Story Time Stranger will bring fresh story content and new Digimon, including the teased appearance of Aegiomon. While specific details remain under wraps, the reveal has already sparked speculation about how this expansion will build on the base game's time-spanning narrative. The game itself centers on a Digimon journey that moves with your life, blending classic collection and raising mechanics with turn-based battles across the human world and Digital World. Players explore eternal bonds between humans and Digimon while unraveling the mystery of their world's collapse. The concept feels personal and expansive, encouraging long-term engagement as your team evolves alongside real-life progress.

Digimon Story Time Stranger first launched on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on October 3. The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 versions are scheduled for July 10th, with the Switch 2 edition offering improved graphics plus dedicated performance and quality modes. This multi-platform approach gives more fans the chance to experience the adventure on their preferred hardware.

The game has already received three substantial DLC packs as part of its season pass. Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 1: Alternate Dimension launched on December 8th, adding new story chapters and Mega Digivolution routes. Pack 2: GAKU-RAN followed on January 22nd, and Pack 3: Anti-ParadoX arrived on March 11th (March 12 in Japan). These updates have kept players engaged with fresh content, and the upcoming major DLC in 2027 promises to continue that momentum with even bigger additions.

Singer-songwriter reche performs the game's theme song "wherever you are," adding an emotional layer that fits the story's focus on bonds that transcend worlds and time. The soundtrack complements the pixel-art style and heartfelt narrative, creating an atmosphere that feels both nostalgic and modern.

The new mobile game Digimon UP takes a different approach. Bandai Namco describes it as built around "a Digimon journey that moves with your life." It will feature brand-new pixel art and incorporate familiar elements from the anime series, Digivice toys, and the Digimon card game. The mobile format suggests accessible gameplay that fits into daily routines, allowing players to raise and battle Digimon on the go. More details are expected soon, but the concept aligns with the franchise's history of encouraging real-life connections through digital companions.

Digimon Story Time Stranger builds on the strong foundation laid by previous entries in the Digimon Story series. The original Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth launched on PlayStation Vita in 2015 and later expanded to PlayStation 4 before arriving in the West in 2016. Its sequel, Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory, followed in 2017 and 2018. The Complete Edition brought both games to Nintendo Switch and PC in 2019. Digimon Survive, a hybrid visual novel and tactical RPG, launched across multiple platforms in 2022 and offered a darker take on the franchise with branching story paths and emotional choices.

These titles have helped keep the Digimon franchise vibrant beyond the anime and card game. The series has always excelled at letting players form genuine bonds with their Digimon partners, and Digimon Story Time Stranger continues that tradition while adding time-travel elements and deeper world exploration.

The announcements at DIGIMON CON 2026 come after longtime producer Kazumasa Habu stepped down from the franchise in February 2024. His departure marked the end of an era, but the new projects show Bandai Namco remains fully committed to Digimon’s future. The studio is clearly focused on delivering fresh experiences across consoles and mobile while honoring the series' legacy of adventure and friendship.

Fans have reacted positively to the news, with many excited about the prospect of more story content for Digimon Story Time Stranger and the accessibility of a new mobile title. The Switch and Switch 2 versions in July will give handheld players a chance to experience the full adventure with enhanced visuals on the newer hardware.

With a major DLC on the horizon for 2027 and Digimon UP arriving this year, the Digimon franchise is entering an active phase of expansion. Whether you prefer deep JRPG storytelling on consoles or lighter mobile sessions, there is something new on the way. The upcoming content promises to introduce both longtime fans and newcomers to fresh stories, powerful Digivolutions, and the unbreakable bonds that define the Digimon universe.

The Digital World continues to evolve, and these announcements prove Bandai Namco is ready to take players on even more journeys. Stay tuned for additional details on Digimon UP and the 2027 DLC as development progresses. The adventure is far from over, and the next chapter looks brighter than ever.