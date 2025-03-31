FAIRY TAIL's Natsu And Lucy Join AFK JOURNEY In First Anime Crossover

AFK Journey is kicking off its first-ever anime collaboration, and it’s a big one. Farlight Games has announced that two iconic characters from Fairy Tail, one of the most beloved shonen anime and manga series of the 2010s, are coming to the world of Esperia. Fans of both Fairy Tail and AFK Journey will soon be able to add Natsu Dragneel and Lucy Heartfilia to their squads when the event launches on May 1st, 2025. Check out the official teaser trailer for the crossover event below:

This crossover doesn’t come as a total surprise for long time players. In the past AFK Journey’s predecessor, AFK Arena, was well-known for bringing in crossover characters from both video games and anime. Previous collaborations included Geralt from The Witcher 3, Ezio from Assassin’s Creed, and characters from Re:Zero, Overlord, and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. So seeing Fairy Tail characters make their way to AFK Journey continues that tradition, while also giving long-time anime fans something to get excited about along with new content to crush with new teams.

Here is a quick look at the Overlord cross over in AFK Arena for those curious as to how those crossovers looked in the other game.

According to the announcement, Natsu and Lucy will be part of the newly introduced Dimensional faction, a group that was revealed as part of AFK Journey’s first anniversary update. While Farlight hasn’t shared exact details about their roles or abilities just yet, we do know that Natsu will be categorized as an S-level hero, making him likely more powerful and harder to obtain. Lucy, on the other hand, is an A-level hero, which could mean she’s more accessible to the average player.

The introduction of the Dimensional faction could significantly shake up the game’s current meta. Dimensional heroes may interact with existing factions in unexpected ways, adding fresh strategies and team compositions for players to experiment with. Whether they’ll be game-changers or more for novelty and fan service remains to be seen, but the hype is real either way.

No word yet on how long Natsu and Lucy will remain in the game, so fans eager to recruit them may want to act quickly once they arrive. We’ll be keeping an eye out for more details on the event duration, summon rates, and in-game events tied to the Fairy Tail crossover.

For now, mark your calendars for May 1st and get ready to welcome some fiery magic and celestial spirits to Esperia. Whether you're a longtime Fairy Tail fan or just looking to spice up your AFK Journey roster, this collaboration promises to be one of the game’s most exciting updates yet.

