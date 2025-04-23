GUNDAM Collaborates With OVERWATCH In New Skin Line

Blizzard’s Overwatch 2 continues its streak of anime-inspired collaborations with the upcoming launch of a new crossover featuring the iconic Gundam Wing franchise. Leaks and official confirmations suggest that at least four heroes will receive Gundam-themed skins in Season 16—marking a major celebration for Gundam Wing's 30th anniversary. While pushing for more players to return for the game's most ambitious season yet.

Who Gets the Gundam Wing Skins?

According to reputable leakers in the Overwatch community, @Llamalaxy and former Blizzard insider @OverwatchNaeri, down below we have few tweets confirming the collaboration as well as leaked images of art for the skins.

MASSIVE OVERWATCH 2 S16 LEAKS



OW2 Season 16 Main Screen Update: Juno Mythic, New Mythic Aspects (Junkerqueen) & Upcoming Collab



Skin Name Changes:

Overwatch 1 → Classic

Overwatch 2 → Valorous



It seems like Blizzard is phasing out the "Overwatch 2" branding

Overwatch 2 x Gundam Wing Collaboration Skins Revealed ✨



NetEase has revealed the #Overwatch2 Gundam W collaboration skin art and the list of heroes to be released on April 29.



🪽Mercy

🤖Ramattra

🦇Reaper

🔫Soldier: 76 pic.twitter.com/stUCBXEO1T — Naeri X 나에리 (@OverwatchNaeri) April 22, 2025

The leaks also confirm that the Gundam Wing bundle will feature themed skins for the following heroes:

Mercy — Wing Gundam : The main mobile suit from the original series, piloted by protagonist Heero Yuy. It boasts sleek wings and flight mechanics, fitting Mercy’s angelic and airborne gameplay.

Ramattra — Heavyarms : Known for its immense firepower and long-range assault capabilities, this Gundam matches Ramattra’s aggressive damage-dealing style.

Reaper — Deathscythe : A stealthy, scythe-wielding mobile suit built for infiltration and assassinations, echoing Reaper’s dive and flanker identity.

Soldier 76 — Tallgeese: A heavily armored suit with unmatched durability and direct-fire power, perfectly aligned with Soldier’s tactical, tanky damage role.

Surprisingly, D.Va—Overwatch’s most iconic mecha pilot—is not included in the Gundam Wing bundle, prompting some fans to question the logic behind the selection. Others have also pointed out missed opportunities in skipping Pharah and Echo, two heroes with distinct sci-fi and robotic themes.

The mecha genre, known for its armored, pilot-controlled robots and dystopian narratives, has had a long-standing influence on anime and gaming. Gundam Wing, which first aired in 1995, is one of the most beloved entries in the Mobile Suit Gundam series. With Overwatch drawing increasingly from anime tropes (most recently in its magical girl-themed DokiWatch drop), a mecha crossover honestly feels like a natural evolution.

What Else Could Be In The Bundle?

While Blizzard hasn’t officially confirmed every detail, it’s expected the Gundam Wing skins will be released alongside a complete cosmetic bundle. These may include:

Animated sprays

Nameplates

Victory poses or emotes

Titles and in-game icons

A themed event may also accompany the launch, similar to DokiWatch’s challenge system, offering players rewards for completing Gundam-themed objectives.

When Can We Expect The Collaboration?

The Overwatch team is reportedly preparing to announce the collaboration around the date of April 29th, 2025. Given the timing of the leaks and Gundam Wing's April 7th anniversary, fans speculate that the bundle may arrive in late April or even early May. Since Overwatch 2 Season 16 runs through June, the drop is expected sometime in the middle of the current competitive cycle to help bring players in during the season.

This Gundam crossover may represent just one piece of Overwatch’s broader anime-inspired vision for 2025, signaling that more collaborations could be on the horizon. Players interested in collecting limited-time skins or celebrating the mecha anime legacy should keep a close eye for Blizzard's upcoming announcement.

Are you a Gundam fan? Have you played the new season of Overwatch 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!