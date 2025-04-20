Masami Ōbari Returns For New FATAL FURY: CITY OF WOLVES Anime Special Video

Masami Ōbari previously directed and provided character designs for Fatal Fury: The Motion Picture and Fatal Fury: Legend of the Hungry Wolf.

News
By MarkJulian - Apr 20, 2025 07:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Video Games

It's Raging Storm versus Power Geyser in this new special anime video for Fatal Fury: City of Wolves!

To celebrate the upcoming release of City of Wolves on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, SNK has enlisted veteran anime director Masami Ōbari for a new Fatal Fury anime project.

Ōbari previously directed 1992's Fatal Fury: Legend of the Hungry Wolf, 1993's Fatal Fury 2: The New Battle, and 1994's Fatal Fury: The Motion Picture anime films. 

Masami is mostly known for his mecha designs but hardcore anime fans know that he's the talented mind behind the animated Fatal Fury films.

While series protagonist Terry Bogard has appeared in a number of SNK and Capcom fighting games in recent years, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is the first new entry in 26 years, following Garou: Mark of the Wolves (1999).

In the video below, DJ Salvatore Ganacc (who is also a playable character in the game) provides a remix of the classic Fatal Fury theme.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves presents a striking art style that truly ignites the senses, alongside a groundbreaking REV system that amplifies the intensity of each battle. The game boasts a suite of battle mechanics that are more robust and thrilling than ever. Additionally, City of the Wolves revitalizes the series by offering two distinct control schemes and introduces a variety of fresh features and elements. The streets of South Town are charged with action, bold dreams, and untamed ambition.

  • Legendary Crossover & More! - On top of 22 memorable fighters, Street Fighter’s Ken and Chun-Li join the streets of South Town! Season Pass 1 is included and 5 additional DLC characters will be released through early 2026!
  • All-New REV System and Classic Battle Systems, Evolved! - Introducing a dynamic toolkit offering powerful offensive options right from the start! Take advantage of moves like REV Arts, REV Accel, and REV Blows until you max out and trigger the REV Meter’s overheat. Iconic battle mechanics like Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, Feints, and S.P.G. (Selective Potential Gear) are back from the Fatal Fury series, reimagined for today’s fighters after 25 years.
  • Two Control Schemes! - Choose the scheme to match your style: Arcade Style, crafted for precise, technical inputs, and Smart Style, which enables flashy special moves and combos with simple directional inputs and single-button presses. Whether you're new to fighting games or a seasoned pro, there’s a tailored approach for everyone
  • Single-Player RPG EOST Mode (Episode of South Town Mode)! - Face off against challengers in varied fight conditions, earning XP and valuable rewards along the way. Level up your fighter, expand a versatile set of skills, and crush the competition as you climb to the top. In South Town, dreams and ambitions know no bounds!
