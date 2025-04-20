Masami Ōbari Returns For New FATAL FURY: CITY OF WOLVES Anime Special Video

It's Raging Storm versus Power Geyser in this new special anime video for Fatal Fury: City of Wolves!

To celebrate the upcoming release of City of Wolves on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, SNK has enlisted veteran anime director Masami Ōbari for a new Fatal Fury anime project.

Ōbari previously directed 1992's Fatal Fury: Legend of the Hungry Wolf, 1993's Fatal Fury 2: The New Battle, and 1994's Fatal Fury: The Motion Picture anime films.

Masami is mostly known for his mecha designs but hardcore anime fans know that he's the talented mind behind the animated Fatal Fury films.

While series protagonist Terry Bogard has appeared in a number of SNK and Capcom fighting games in recent years, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is the first new entry in 26 years, following Garou: Mark of the Wolves (1999).

In the video below, DJ Salvatore Ganacc (who is also a playable character in the game) provides a remix of the classic Fatal Fury theme.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves presents a striking art style that truly ignites the senses, alongside a groundbreaking REV system that amplifies the intensity of each battle. The game boasts a suite of battle mechanics that are more robust and thrilling than ever. Additionally, City of the Wolves revitalizes the series by offering two distinct control schemes and introduces a variety of fresh features and elements. The streets of South Town are charged with action, bold dreams, and untamed ambition.