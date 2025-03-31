ONE PIECE Could Be Coming To FORTNITE New Leak Rumors Suggest

A new leak suggests that Fortnite might be cooking up another anime collaboration with a well known and loved franchise. According to known Fortnite leaker NotPalo, Epic Games is planning a major collaboration with the beloved anime and manga franchise One Piece. The leak suggest that there will be not just one, but two waves of skins for fans to enjoy. While this crossover has been rumored a few times in the past, this latest update gives it new momentum, and fans are already speculating about which characters might make the cut and which ones wont.

Here is the X post for the rumored leak for One Piece and Fortnite:

Según información puedo confirmar que One Piece sigue en planes de llegar a Fortnite con 2 Oleadas.



La colaboración ha visto retrasos y aún no hay una fecha definida. Los personajes serían: Luffy, Nami, Roronoa, Usopp y Vinsmoke sanji (POR AHORA).#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/rvUT9oGBMr — NotPalo (@NotPaloleaks) March 29, 2025

Fortnite is obviously no stranger to crossovers, having partnered with franchises like Star Wars, Marvel, Dragon Ball, and Naruto in recent years. These collaborations often bring themed skins, emotes, and special items into the game, and they’ve proven wildly successful. They have even done a collaboration with Disney if that says anything of their success. Check out the teaser trailer for it below:

Given One Piece’s global popularity, particularly after the success of Netflix’s live-action adaptation and the continued strength of the anime and manga, it seems like a natural next step for Epic.

If the leak holds true, the first wave of skins will include the core five members of the Straw Hat Pirates: Monkey D. Luffy, Nami, Zoro, Usopp, and Sanji. Each character would likely come with unique cosmetics like pickaxes or back bling that reflect their signature traits. Such as Zoro’s swords, Luffy’s straw hat, or Sanji’s fiery kicks, for example.

While details about the second wave are still under wraps with nothing having been said other then that there will be as econd wave, One Piece has no shortage of iconic characters that they could draw from. But as always with leaks, fans should take this information with a grain of salt until it’s officially confirmed by Epic Games.

In the meantime, Fortnite continues to pump out new crossover content every few months. One of it's most recent collaborations with a Mortal Kombat event includes skins of Scorpion, Kitana, and Raiden. Rumors also point to upcoming content tied to Dragon Ball Daima, Star Wars, and new Marvel releases, further solidifying Fortnite’s place as a cultural mashup hub. Check out the small trailer highlighting the Mortal Kombat skins and cosmetics down below:

If the One Piece collaboration does come to fruition, it could be another huge anime partnership for Fortnite. Sadly until then, fans can only speculate, and prepare their wallets and V-Bucks for a possible treasure trove of Straw Hat-themed loot.

Would you purchase One Piece Themed skins? Which skin would you wear first? Sound off in the comments below with your thoughts!