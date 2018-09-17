CODE GEASS: LOST STORIES Game Revealed with More Details Coming at Tokyo Game Show

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Lost Stories was announced in Akihabara, Tokyo revealing it’s a “social game.” More info about the game will be released at the Tokyo Game Show.

On five screens in Akihabara, Tokyo the new Code Geass game revealed its title and concept of its gameplay. The new game is called “Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Lost Stories,” and it’s a “social game.” There will also be more information about the game revealed at the Tokyo Game Show on September 23rd.



This information was revealed by a 3-minute video and portrayed as a terrorist hacking by series anti-hero, Zero.

No other information like what devices the game would be on or if it’s even a mobile game. Most are speculating that it will be a browser game since the developer, DDM Games, are known for those.The game is a part of the “Re;surrection” project for Code Geass that started in 2017. The projected already released three anime films telling an alternative version of the 2006 TV anime series with minor and major plot points retconned. The final film called “Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection” will be the finale for this story and releases in Japanese theaters in February 2019.There is no news of the 4film or “Lost Stories” coming to Western audiences yet, but Funimation recently acquired rights for the three recap films.