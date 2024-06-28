SOLO LEVELING: ARISE Celebrates 50th Day Launch Anniversary With Limited-Time Events

It's hard to believe it's already been 50 days since the global launch of Solo Leveling: ARISE. Netmarble's free-to-play game, which is based on the Solo Leveling franchise, had already surpassed 15 million global downloads as of last month.

While developers and publishers usually wait for the one-year mark to celebrate an anniversary, Netmarble is celebrating the game's 50th day. Starting this week, players can enjoy several limited-time events in Solo Leveling: ARISE that will offer valuable rewards.

The 50th Day Celebration! 14-Day Check-In Gift Event has already begun. Available until July 31st, players can claim rewards daily by simply logging into the game for 14 days during the event period. The daily check-in rewards include an exclusive weapon for Seo Jiwoo (SSR Unparalleled Bravery), Seo Jiwoo’s costume (Seaside Spirit), Custom Draw Tickets and more.

The 50th Day Celebration! Collection Event, actually kicked off on June 26. This is a much shorter event, set to end on July 10th, but will see players clear Gates, Encore Missions, and Instance Dungeons to earn 50th Day Celebration Coins. These can be exchanged for SSR Seo Jiwoo, SSR Unparalleled Bravery, and Custom Draw Tickets among other items.

There are two additional events that will offer rewards from now through July 10th:

Pit-a-Pat Treasure Hunt Event : Complete various in-game missions to obtain [Treasure Hunt] Event Tickets. Players can use the Event Tickets to uncover hidden rewards such as the Skill Rune Premium Chest on the Treasure Hunt board. Additional rewards, including Heroic Rune Chests, are available for users based on the accumulated Treasure Hunt Board counts.

: Complete various in-game missions to obtain [Treasure Hunt] Event Tickets. Players can use the Event Tickets to uncover hidden rewards such as the Skill Rune Premium Chest on the Treasure Hunt board. Additional rewards, including Heroic Rune Chests, are available for users based on the accumulated Treasure Hunt Board counts. Proof of Illusion Lee Bora Rate Up Draw Event: Participate in the rate up draw for Lee Bora located in the rate up tab within the Lobby’s draw menu.

While celebrating the game's 50th Day anniversary, Netmarble also revealed its roadmap for the second half of 2024. Some planned events and update include the Grand Summer Festival and the introduction of new game-original Shadows, the debut of Original Hunts such as Goto Ryuji and Go Gunhee, and the arrival of Guild content soon.

Solo Leveling: ARISE is a free-to-play action available on Google Play and the App Store for Android and iOS. It's also available on PC and will be coming to Steam later this year in Q3.

The game is an adaptation of the Solo Leveling franchise, which is based on the hit Webtoon. Players take on the role of Jinwoo, the main character from the webtoon, and experience his journey firsthand. nce nicknamed "The Weakest Hunter of All Mankind," Jinwoo — a former E-Rank hunter — gained access to a system that helped him become more powerful, including the ability to turn the dead into his Shadow Soldiers. As players progress through the story, they'll level up and earn new skills and unlock different weapons, opening up dynamic combat styles.

In addition to the webtoon, there's a Solo Leveling anime series adaptation produced by A-1 Pictures. It aired from January to March 2024, with all 16 episodes available to stream on Crunchyroll. A second season, titled Arise from the Shadow, is also on the way.