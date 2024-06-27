Netflix's ONE PIECE Casts Seven More Characters For Season 2 Of The Live-Action Series

With Season 2 of Netflix's One Piece live-action series now in production, the streaming service continues to reveal the actors who will help bring some of the manga/anime's most iconic characters to life in the adaptation.

Earlier this week, Netflix revealed the actors who will play Mr. 3, Miss Valentine, Mr. 5, and Mr. 9. Now over the past two days, seven additional cast members have been revealed.

As confirmed on the official social media channel for the One Piece live-action series, the new additions include Clive Russell as Crocus, Werner Coetser as Dorry, and Brendan Murray as Broggy.

The Grand Line just got bigger! The crotchety Crocus, Brogy, and Dorry are coming our way. #OnePieceLiveAction pic.twitter.com/Z86S8ZY7wI — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) June 26, 2024

Today, four additional actors were announced: Callum Kerr as Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, and Ty Keogh as Dalton.

New faces 🗡️ new powers 🚬 🐂 new adventures! Don’t drift away, Straw Hats! We’re just getting started. ​​🏴‍☠️ 🌊 #OnePieceLiveAction pic.twitter.com/N5omk4OuOI — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) June 27, 2024

We've known for a while that Season 2 of One Piece will follow the Arabasta Saga. With these new casting additions, it all but confirms that the upcoming season will also follow two smaller manga arcs: Reverse Mountain and Little Garden.

Writers of the adaptation have already confirmed that the upcoming season will feature the Drum Island arc too. And, as we've now got casting details for multiple Baroque Works Agents, it can be assumed that the last part of the Arabasta arc will also be included.

As previously revealed David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil) will voice Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn (Lioness) will play Miss Valentine, Camrus Johnson (Batwoman) will play Mr. 5, and Daniel Lasker (Raised by Wolves) will play Mr. 9.

Aside from casting announcements, Netflix hasn't revealed too much officially about the highly anticipated second season. The series was renewed for a second season in September 2023, shortly after the live-action adaptation premiered. Season 2 is expected to begin filming this month and is reportedly targeting a 2025 premiere date.

While adaptations of popular mangas often face scrutiny, Netflix's live-action adaptation was widely praised by critics and fans alike. The first season sits at 85% on Rotten Tomatoes with critics and an even more impressive 95% Audience Score.

"One Piece captures the essence of its beloved source material with a charmingly big-hearted adaptation that should entertain longtime fans as well as patient newcomers," the Critics' Consensus reads.