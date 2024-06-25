Netflix Live-Action ONE PIECE Series Reveals Cast For Baroque Works Agents In Season 2

Netflix has revealed four new additions to the cast of its live-action One Piece series for the second season, which looks to follow the Arabasta Arc.

News
By MattIsForReal - Jun 25, 2024 11:06 PM EST
Filed Under: One Piece

With production on Season 2 of Netflix's live-action One Piece series underway, the streaming service has revealed the cast of actors who will bring the Baroque Works Agents to life on the small screen.

As previously teased, Season 2 of the live-action series will follow the Arabasta arc of the anime series, which features the Baroque Works criminal syndicate. Revealed by Netflix today, we now know the actors who will play Mr. 3, Miss Valentine, Mr. 5, and Mr. 9.

  • Mr. 3 played by David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil)
  • Miss Valentine played by Jazzara Jaslyn (Lioness)
  • Mr. 5 played by Camrus Johnson (Batwoman)
  • Mr. 9 played by Daniel Lasker (Raised by Wolves)

Baroque Works was mentioned early on in a Season 1 scene when Zoro killed a red-haired Mr. 7. With four additional characters revealed, it seems that the series will showcase the rest of the holiday-themed partners as well. Interestingly, there's no mention of the group's mysterious leader, Mr. 0.

Both Mr. 5 and Miss Valentine were both mentioned in a previous casting call last month. Alongside these two characters were calls for Nico Robin, Smoker, and Tashigi. Nico Robin, also referred to as "Miss All Sunday" in the Arabasta Arc, acted as the vice president of Baroque Works, serving and partnership with the organization's president, Mr. 0 (the ex-Warlord: Crocodile).

Another recent casting call was posted for Miss Goldenweek, an officer agent of Baroque Works and the partner of Mr. 3. Also known as "Flag-Bearer of Freedom," she's the secondary antagonist in the Little Garden arc.

At this point, it's all but confirmed that Season 2 of One Piece will follow the Arabasta Arc. The highly anticipated sophomore season began filming this month and is reportedly targeting a 2025 premiere date. 

Netflix's live-action One PIece adaptation premiered its first season on August 31, 2023. The eight-episode first season was met with rave reviews from critics and fans alike. It sits at an 85% on Rotten Tomatoes with a more impressive 95% Audience Score.

"One Piece captures the essence of its beloved source material with a charmingly big-hearted adaptation that should entertain longtime fans as well as patient newcomers," the Critics' Consensus reads.

Just a few weeks after its debut, Netflix renewed the series for a second season. It's believed that Season 2 will consist of eight episodes, the same number as the first season.

