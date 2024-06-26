DRAGON BALL: SPARKING! ZERO "Sword Vs Fists" Trailer Introduces 12 More Playable Characters

The hype train for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero continues to chug as Bandai Namco Entertainment has shared a new trailer today that reveals 12 more playable characters.

The new "Swords vs Fists" trailer is all in on the action. "Wield a sword or clench your fists," Bandai Namco teases. "The battle is imminent."

As for the new characters revealed, here's the full list:

Anilaza

Dabura

Future Trunks

Goku (Super) Ultra Instinct -Sign-

Goku Black Super Saiyan Rose

Jiren

Mr. Satan

Ribrianne

Roasie

Spopovich

Super Vegito

Yajirobe

The next installment in the legendary Budokai Tenkaichi series, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero features high-speed 3D battles that stay true to both the anime and the video game series. From the impressive visuals to the authentic combat moves, players will engage in action-packed battles from the beloved original story.

As previously revealed, one of the new game modes in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is Episode Battle, a single-player mode where players can choose between eight characters and relive key battles from the Dragon Ball Z anime, up until Dragon Ball Super's Tournament of Power. Adding to the immersive experience, certain cutscenes will be experienced from a first-person perspective.

Players won't just relive these key moments, but the actions and choices they make can actually change the outcome of the story, in some cases resulting in alternative scenarios that play out differently from the anime series.

Another new mode recently revealed is Custom Battle, where players can fight in battles that have their original scenes. You'll even be able to share your creations online with other fans to experience. Developers have even imagined some of their own original scenarios which players can experience through the "Bonus Battles" feature within the mode.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will release later this year for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Developed by Spike Chunsoft, the game looks to bring the series to a new era with "new features, enhanced and proven fighting mechanics, lightning-paced combat, large destructible environments, and stunning visuals."

The first entry in the Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi series in 15 years, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will launch on October 11, 2024. The game is currently available for pre-order. Anyone who does so will gain access to the following characters without having to unlock them first in the game: Gogeta, Gogeta, Super Saiyan, Gogeta Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan, Broly, Broly, Super Saiyan and Super Saiyan Broly, Full Power. Check out the different purchase options here.