ATTACK ON TITAN VR: UNBREAKABLE Launching In Early Access For Meta Quest This Month

Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable, the 3D Maneuvering action-adventure game based on the hit manga/anime of the same name, is set to arrive on Meta Quest this month. As announced today, the game will be released in Early Access on the Meta Quest Pro, 2, and 3 on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

As an Early Access release, those who purchase the game will have access to the first two chapters, each offering around two to three hours of action-packed gameplay. The game will be priced at $4.99 during the Early Access period only and will presumably go up in price when fully released in late 2024.

In Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable, you become a member of the Scout Regiment, fighting against the Titans for the survival of making. Equipped with your own Omni Directional Mobility Gear, you'll experience flying freely through the air, as well as the fear of being eaten alive by giant, monstrous enemies. Additionally, voice actors from the English and Japanese versions of the anime will reprise their roles in Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable.

With an Early Access launch date set, developer UNIVRS shared a new gameplay trailer for the Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable.

Join the Scout Regiment and help defend the human race from the onslaught of Titans that have broken through Wall Maria. Quickly zip across the districts within the inner-walls using Omni-Directional Mobility(ODM) Gear to scout for incoming threats. Team up with fellow regiment members and protect the unsuspecting civilians from the Titans' rampage. Pick up a set of dual blades and swing head-first into battle as an aspiring recruit. Complete timed objectives including outpost defense, securing supply drops to aid fellow soldiers in combat, and slash towering Titans as they increase in difficulty. Earn more stars for extra points to unlock better equipment like upgraded blades and firearms, as well as new skills and abilities.

Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable is playable solo or in co-op with a maximum of two players. However, co-op mode is still in development and won't be ready until the game's full release later this year.

“We have heard fans' voices from the Attack on Titan community and are eager to give them what they want,” said Keigo Fujikawa, CEO of UNIVRS. “You have been patiently waiting since we first announced Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable in 2022, and are thrilled to share all of our hard work with audiences.”

Written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama, Attack on Titan is a dark fantasy manga set in a world where humanity lives behind the towering walls of a fortified city that protects them from giant, man-eating Titans on the outside. The story follows Eren Yeager who vows to exterminate the Titans after the destruction of his hometown and death of his month.

The manga was serialized in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine from September 2009 to April 2021, and was adapted into an anime television series produced by Wit Studio (Seasons 1-3) and MAPPA (Season 4).

Both the manga and the anime adaptation were met with critical and commercial success. Attack on Titan is one of the best-selling manga series of all time with over 140 million copies in circulation as of November 2023.