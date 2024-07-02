SUICIDE SQUAD ISEKAI English Dub Coming To Max And Hulu This Week

Following last week's premiere of Suicide Squad Isekai in the United States, Warner Bros. Japan has now announced when the English dubbed episodes will be released. And spoiler, it's soon.

On social media, Warner Bros. Japan confirmed that the English dub will be coming this week to both Max and Hulu. Unfortunately, the vague post left us with more questions than answers like when exactly will it be released, will all three previously released episodes be dubbed, and who is the cast and crew for the English dubs?

Suicide Squad Isekai premiered with Warner Bros. Japan dropping the first three episodes of the season. New episodes are released weekly each Thursday up until the finale on August 15th.

Warner Bros. Japan didn't confirm if all three of these premiere episodes will be released this week with English dubs or if it will only be the first. And we also don't know when exactly they will come, although many suspect it will be on Thursday as well.

Produced by WIT Studio, Suicide Squad Isekai follows a group of criminals — Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark — on a dangerous mission into an otherworldly realm, one filled with words, magic, orcs, and dragons. The official synopsis reads:

Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These DC Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that’s connected to this world through a gate. It’s a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies—an “ISEKAI!” Harley Quinn and the others go berserk after arriving in the ISEKAI but are captured by the Kingdom's soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bombs implanted in their necks explode. The clock is ticking. After negotiations with Queen Aldora, their liberation is contingent upon the conquest of her enemies, the hostile Imperial army. The Squad members have no choice but to throw themselves head-first into the battle’s frontline. If they run, they die. If they lose, they die. With their lives on the line, can Harley Quinn and the Suicide Squad survive in the ISEKAI? Brace yourselves for the pulse-pounding saga of the elite task force known as the “Suicide Squad” as they embark on a jaw-dropping adventure! Let the party begin!

Suicide Squad Isekai is directed by Eri Osada with original character designs by Akira Amano, scripts by Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- writing team Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara, character designs adapted for animation by Naoto Hosoda, and music by Kenichiro Suehiro. The series will debut in Japan on July 5th.