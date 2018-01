DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Is Giving Xbox One Players One More Open Beta

Hi FighterZ! We've made the necessary improvements in order to enable X1 users to experience DRAGON BALL FighterZ in all of its online multiplayer glory; join us for an Xbox One exclusive open beta at the following dates/times - Start: Jan. 23 at 9pm PST / End: Jan. 24 at 9pm PST pic.twitter.com/4SJnc9EV1Q — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) January 23, 2018

Same characters and features as the previous Open Beta. RT to your fellow Xbox One players! — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) January 23, 2018

Earlier today Bandai Namco confirmed on Twitter that a new beta would be opened for Xbox One players and will run for one full day ending just a few short days before the game becomes fully available for everyone. Starting today at 9 p.m. PT, the beta will run until Jan. 24 and will end at the same time it began.Here is the official tweet from Bandai for your viewing pleasure.The reason why Bandai is doing another open beta for Xbox users, is cause throughout the previous open betas held for the game, notably the most recent one that ended about a week ago. Those who were playing on the Xbox One experienced several server issues that prevented them from joining more than a couple matches. An hour could go by in one of the game’s crowded social areas with no more than a match or two despite the lobby being full of other chibi avatars running around.As for this open beta, the features available will be the same as the previous betas, though you’ll hopefully find that the game’s online component that everyone crowds around will be fully functional this time. Outside of the PvP arena, you can go through tutorials to learn the basics, watch replays of high-level fighters brawling in ranked matches, or customize your lobby avatar by swapping between iconic Dragon Ball characters and changing out your Z-Stamps, quick messaged accompanied with a sticker.Bandai Namco also confirmed elsewhere in a reply to their original tweet that the cast of playable characters from the last beta will be returning once again, so don’t expect to see any new characters like Goku Black joining the list of playable fighters.What are your thoughts on the news? Have you played Dragon Ball FighterZ? Are you a fan of the game? Let us know your thoughts of the game in the comment section down below!