DRAGON BALL: KAKAROT Future Trunks Revealed In New Trailer

Upcoming RPG, Dragonball: Kakarot, has revealed a new trailer showcasing future Trunks. Hit the jump to check out the new footage!

Jump Festa 2020 has recently revealed a brand new trailer for the new RPG, Dragon Ball Kakarot, that showcases some footage of hit character future Trunks! Make sure to check out the gameplay demo footage of the game below! Also, check out the Jump Festa trailer that was also revealed at the event!













Excited for the new RPG? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Dragon Ball Kakarot releases for all consoles on January 17th!

