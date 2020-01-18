 DRAGON QUEST: YOUR STORY Gets Official Netflix Release Date
Video Games Headlines Videos

DRAGON QUEST: YOUR STORY Gets Official Netflix Release Date

DRAGON QUEST: YOUR STORY Gets Official Netflix Release Date

The fully CGI Dragon Quest film, Dragon Ques: Your Story, has finally unveiled its official Netflix release date. Check it out after the jump!

marvelfreek94 | 1/18/2020
Filed Under: "Video Games" Source: www.crunchyroll.com
Based on Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride, the CGI film, Dragon Quest: Your Story had announced that the film would be coming to Netflix earlier this month. Now, it seems as though fans finally have a specific date to start streaming the movie. The film originally released, in Japan, last August but it took quite some time to get the announcement for a worldwide release.


Excited for the new film? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Dragon Quest: Your Story, releases on Netflix on February 13th!
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...