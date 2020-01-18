DRAGON QUEST: YOUR STORY Gets Official Netflix Release Date
Based on Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride, the CGI film, Dragon Quest: Your Story had announced that the film would be coming to Netflix earlier this month. Now, it seems as though fans finally have a specific date to start streaming the movie. The film originally released, in Japan, last August but it took quite some time to get the announcement for a worldwide release.
The fully CGI Dragon Quest film, Dragon Ques: Your Story, has finally unveiled its official Netflix release date. Check it out after the jump!
Excited for the new film? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Dragon Quest: Your Story, releases on Netflix on February 13th!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]