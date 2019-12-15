Dwayne Johnson Comments On Being Referenced In New SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie Promo
Paramount Pictures released an action-packed, new promo for the upcoming, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie earlier today. Featuring some new footage, this brief trailer also included a fun reference to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Sonic finds himself in our world for the first time and asks "Where am I? What year is it? Is The Rock president?"
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently took to Twitter to comment on being namedropped in a new promo for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie. Hit the jump to find out more...
This little namedrop proved to be a hit on social media. Johnson himself took to Twitter to comment on being mentioned in the promo. "So crazy I used to love playing Sonic in college," the former wrestler reveals that he's actually a fan of the franchise. "Many moons later this... life can be so damn wildly unpredictable and surrel at times."
This response proved to be heartwarming for many including Ben Schwartz. The voice-actor of the titular speedster in the upcoming movie responded with mention that it brought a smile to his face and that he'll try to get another The Rock reference snuck into the film somewhere. Check out the tweets below (via Gamefragger).
Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
