GRANBLUE FANTASY: VERSUS New Gameplay Trailer Released

Granblue Fantasy: Versus has given fans a new release date for the North American version. Hit the jump to see the new trailer attached to it!

In an awesome bit of news, thanks to XSEED, it looks like North American fans of Granblue Fantasy finally know when to expect Cygames and Arc System Works latest game, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, thanks to a new announcement trailer! Make sure to check out the new gameplay and footage below!







Excited for the new fighting game? We would love to hear your thoughts in the usual spot! Granblue Fantasy: Versus hits PS4 in North America on March 3rd!

