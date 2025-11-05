COSMIC PRINCESS KAGUYA! Sets January 2026 Release Date With First Teaser From Netflix

Netflix has shared a teaser trailer for its upcoming original anime film, Cosmic Princess Kaguya! Inspired by Japan's oldest folktale, The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter, this highly anticipated new film from director Shingo Yamashita reimagines this classic tale with a modern touch by integrating music, fantasy, and contemporary animation.

"Set in the virtual realm of Tsukuyomi, the story unfolds as a live performance marrying original music with Yamashita’s signature style of polished visuals, emotive pacing, and dynamic 3D camerawork to boldly transform this classic tale for a new generation," Netflix teased alongside the first trailer for this dazzling new anime.

For those unfamiliar with The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter, the story follows the life of Kaguya-hime, a princess from the Moon who is discovered as a baby inside the stalk of a mysterious shining bamboo plant. As Kaguya-hime grows into a woman of extraordinary beauty, she attracts many suitors seeking her hand in marriage. She effectively turns them away by assigning each one of them an impossible task to prove their love.

Eventually, the Emperor of Japan hears of her beauty and tries to court her, but she also declines his marriage proposal. At the tale's end, Kaguya-hime eventually reveals her celestial origins and that she was sent from the Moon to Earth as temporary punishment.

Not only does the teaser trailer showcase the polished visuals and 3D camerawork, but it also highlights the incredible soundtrack, which features prominent producers from the Vocaloid scene, including ryo (supercell) — creator of the Hatsune Miku hit “Melt” — kz (livetune), 40mP, HoneyWorks, Aqu3ra, and yuigot. The voice cast stars Yuko Natsuyoshi as Kaguya, Anna Nagase as Iroha, and Saori Hayami as Yachiyo.

【𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐒 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘 ▶】

🎶 "World is Mine CPK! Remix" by ryo (supercell) 🎶



Featuring a stellar lineup of Vocaloid producers, ryo (supercell), kz(livetune), 40mP, HoneyWorks, Aqu3ra, and yuigot, Shingo Yamashita debuts his first feature-length directorial work.



Leap into the… pic.twitter.com/TrVurJGP2W — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) November 5, 2025

Cosmic Princess Kaguya! marks the feature-length directorial debut for Shingo Yamashita, whose previous work includes the opening sequences for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1, Chainsaw Man, and Urusei Yatsura. The animation is a collaborative production effort from Studio Colorido (Penguin Highway, A Whisker Away) and Yamashita's Studio Chromato, with character designs by Hechima (The Idolmaster Gakuen) and Akihiro Nagae (Drifting Home).

“This is my first full-length original animated film,” Yamashita told Netflix. “I poured into it everything I’ve learned about visual expression, my love for unique characters, and my deep affection for the internet culture that’s continued since the 1990s. It’s a bright, fun film — so please sit back, relax, and enjoy it!”

Japan's oldest story is reborn on the live stage! In the dream-filled virtual realm of Tsukuyomi, two girls' destined moment takes center stage...



Cosmic Princess Kaguya! premieres January 22, only on Netflix! 🎆 pic.twitter.com/dlYsrfnKxY — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) November 5, 2025

Cosmic Princess Kaguya! will debut on Netflix on January 22, 2026.