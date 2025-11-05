COSMIC PRINCESS KAGUYA! Sets January 2026 Release Date With First Teaser From Netflix

COSMIC PRINCESS KAGUYA! Sets January 2026 Release Date With First Teaser From Netflix

Cosmic Princess Kaguya!, an original anime film coming to Netflix in January 2026, is a modern reimagining of Japan's oldest folktale, The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter. Check out the teaser below!

News
By MattThomas - Nov 05, 2025 08:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Netflix

Netflix has shared a teaser trailer for its upcoming original anime film, Cosmic Princess Kaguya! Inspired by Japan's oldest folktale, The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter, this highly anticipated new film from director Shingo Yamashita reimagines this classic tale with a modern touch by integrating music, fantasy, and contemporary animation.

"Set in the virtual realm of Tsukuyomi, the story unfolds as a live performance marrying original music with Yamashita’s signature style of polished visuals, emotive pacing, and dynamic 3D camerawork to boldly transform this classic tale for a new generation," Netflix teased alongside the first trailer for this dazzling new anime.

For those unfamiliar with The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter, the story follows the life of Kaguya-hime, a princess from the Moon who is discovered as a baby inside the stalk of a mysterious shining bamboo plant. As Kaguya-hime grows into a woman of extraordinary beauty, she attracts many suitors seeking her hand in marriage. She effectively turns them away by assigning each one of them an impossible task to prove their love.

Eventually, the Emperor of Japan hears of her beauty and tries to court her, but she also declines his marriage proposal. At the tale's end, Kaguya-hime eventually reveals her celestial origins and that she was sent from the Moon to Earth as temporary punishment. 

Not only does the teaser trailer showcase the polished visuals and 3D camerawork, but it also highlights the incredible soundtrack, which features prominent producers from the Vocaloid scene, including ryo (supercell) — creator of the Hatsune Miku hit “Melt” — kz (livetune), 40mP, HoneyWorks, Aqu3ra, and yuigot. The voice cast stars Yuko Natsuyoshi as Kaguya, Anna Nagase as Iroha, and Saori Hayami as Yachiyo. 

Cosmic Princess Kaguya! marks the feature-length directorial debut for Shingo Yamashita, whose previous work includes the opening sequences for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1, Chainsaw Man, and Urusei Yatsura. The animation is a collaborative production effort from Studio Colorido (Penguin HighwayA Whisker Away) and Yamashita's Studio Chromato, with character designs by Hechima (The Idolmaster Gakuen) and Akihiro Nagae (Drifting Home).

“This is my first full-length original animated film,” Yamashita told Netflix. “I poured into it everything I’ve learned about visual expression, my love for unique characters, and my deep affection for the internet culture that’s continued since the 1990s. It’s a bright, fun film — so please sit back, relax, and enjoy it!”

Cosmic Princess Kaguya! will debut on Netflix on January 22, 2026.

JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: STEEL BALL RUN March 2026 Release Date Leaked By Netflix
Related:

JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: STEEL BALL RUN March 2026 Release Date Leaked By Netflix
Netflix's SOLO LEVELING Series Finds Its Live-Action Cha Hae-In
Recommended For You:

Netflix's SOLO LEVELING Series Finds Its Live-Action Cha Hae-In

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder