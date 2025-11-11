Elmo Wants To Be The King Of The Pirates In Cute Netflix ONE PIECE Audition

To celebrate Sesame Street's move to Netflix, Elmo and the rest of the Sesame Street gang participate in auditions to join the streamer's live-action One Piece series.

News
By MarkJulian - Nov 11, 2025 09:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Netflix

Sesame Street has a new home after Warner Bros. Discovery decided not to renew its contract for first-run streaming rights. That opened the door for Netflix to step in and they've secured new episodes of Sesame Street (starting with Season 56), which premiered yesterday, November 10.

And to celebrate the addition, Netflix had Elmo and the rest of the Sesame Street monsters audition for other popular Netflix shows.

As you can emgaine, Elmo's attempt to play Monkey D. Luffy in One Piece went about as well as Grover's tryout for Squid Game.

One important note to mention is that, while new episodes are being released on Netflix, they're also premiering on PBS/PBS Kids on the same day. This ensures that the show remains freely accessible on public television, continuing its 50+ year legacy.

Season 2 of Netflix's live-action One Piece (titled One Piece: Into the Grand Line) is officially on the way with a confirmed release date of March 10, 2026. The second season of the show will once again consist of 8 episodes and is set to cover the Loguetown and Drum Island arcs of the manga and anime.

Major new cast members set to join the manga adaptation include Mikaela Hoover as Chopper, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Joe Manganiello as Crocodile, Lera Abova as Robin, and David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3.

Showrunner Joe Tracz (A Series of Unfortunate Events, Percy Jackson and the Olympians), who replaces the departing Steven Maeda, teased, "I’m a huge fan of Oda-san’s incredible imagination and I was blown away by what the live-action team created in Season One. So it’s a dream and a joy to come aboard the Going Merry as it enters the Grand Line for an even more giant Season Two."

Luffy actor Iñaki Godoy also shared previously, "The Straw Hats are very, very excited to be back because the story of One Piece gets bigger and it gets better. And now in season two, they are ready to go into the Grand Line to search for the ultimate treasure."

Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world's greatest treasure, they'll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.

