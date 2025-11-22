MY HERO ACADEMIA Anime Series Finale Set For December 13; Accompanied By “Ultra Screening” Theatrical Event

Today marked the final battle between Deku and All For One in the My Hero Academia anime series. Episode 8 (No. 167), "Izuku Midoriya Rising," debuted today and focused on Deku facing the newly empowered All For One, who has successfully consumed Tomura Shigaraki's consciousness and taken complete control of his body.

A quick synopsis, for those who haven't yet watched, teases: "After All For One takes over Shigaraki's body, the heroes must fight as one big team to defeat him."

The release of today's episode was celebrated by all involved in the anime series, and marked a huge culmination of the long-running anime series

Following the episode's conclusion, we've now entered the epilogue portion of the anime. There are just three more episodes in My Hero Academia: Final Season, and it's now been officially confirmed that Episode 11, the finale episode of the entire anime series, will air on December 13th.

It's also been announced that there will be a special theatrical release celebrating the series finale. My Hero Academia: Final Season "Ultra Screening" will be shown in just 12 theaters across Japan: TOHO Cinemas Ikebukuro, TOHO Cinemas Shinjuku, Yokohama Burg 13, TOHO Cinemas Umeda, TOHO Cinemas Namba, TOHO Cinemas Nijo, Midland Square Cinema, TOHO Cinemas Susukino, TOHO Cinemas Sendai, Hiroshima Wald 11, TOHO Cinemas LaLaport Fukuoka.

The special showing will feature all 11 episodes of The Final Season, including a real-time screening of the finale episode that coincides with the TV broadcast on the day. The showing at TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills will feature a live stage talk with eight of the show's cast members: Daiki Yamashita (as Izuku Midoriya), Nobuhiko Okamoto (as Katsumi Bakugo), Ayane Sakura (as Ochako Reihi), Kaito Ishikawa (as Tenya Iida), Kenta Miyake (as All Might), Marina Inoue (as Yaoyorozu Hyaku), Yu Hatanaka (as Denki Kaminari), Koki Uchiyama (as Mourning Shigaraki). The talk will be broadcast live in the other 11 theatrical showings.

An adaptation of Kohei Horikoshi's beloved superhero manga, the My Hero Academia anime series first premiered in April 2016, about two years after the manga series was released. The series has been animated by studio Bones with main production and distribution handled by Toho Animation. Over the course of its eight seasons, My Hero Academia has become one of the most popular anime series worldwide.

While the manga officially concluded in August 2024, fans were still left with a few stories left to adapt in the anime. But now, we've almost reached the end, and it's been a heck of a ride.

Although the official My Hero Academia anime series is ending next month, fans can still enjoy the major spin-off series My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. A direct prequel to the main story of My Hero Academia, it takes place a few years before Izuku Midoriya receives One For All and enrolls at U.A. High School. The story shifts away from the licensed Pro Heroes and U.A. students and instead focuses on the street-level crime-fighting done by Vigilantes, specifically Koichi Haimawari (The Crawler), Knuckleduster, and Pop Step.

The first season of My Hero Academia: Vigilants, produced by Bones Film, has already aired and concluded in June 2025. However, a second season has already been announced and is reportedly set to premiere in January 2026.