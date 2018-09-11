HARUKA: BEYOND THE STREAM OF TIME 6 Shares Its First Trailer

Developer Ruby Party's romance adventure video game, Haruka: Beyond The Stream Of Time 6 , has shared its first gameplay trailer. Here is more information on the title.

The official Ruby Party YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.12 minute gameplay trailer for the upcoming romance adventure game, Haruka: Beyond The Stream Of Time 6. The video shows the different relationships taking focus on the game and the various scenarios players will have to face. The game will hit the Nintendo Switch on March 14, 2019.

This new version will have original artwork, events and new voice acting for those events. The game came out in Japan on March 12, 2015 for the PlayStation Portable (PSP) and the PlayStation Vita (PS Vita). This title came as a surprise when it was announced in the Neoromance 20th Anniversary event. This is also the first game in the series to have a PS Vita version and get a Cero C rating.